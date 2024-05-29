Sales rise 503.45% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 503.45% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.71% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 287.30% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.750.294.881.2624.0024.1443.0316.670.600.403.021.530.590.392.991.510.520.112.310.98

