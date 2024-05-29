Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 372.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sugal &amp; Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 372.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 503.45% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 503.45% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.71% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 287.30% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.750.29 503 4.881.26 287 OPM %24.0024.14 -43.0316.67 - PBDT0.600.40 50 3.021.53 97 PBT0.590.39 51 2.991.51 98 NP0.520.11 373 2.310.98 136

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

