Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 75.83 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 171.88% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 75.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.68% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 332.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales75.8371.12 7 332.45303.20 10 OPM %6.302.19 -8.236.95 - PBDT3.072.24 37 19.5216.68 17 PBT1.811.12 62 14.5913.00 12 NP1.740.64 172 10.939.21 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 31.64% in the December 2023 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2024 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story