Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 367.81 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 10.18% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 367.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 321.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales367.81321.21 15 OPM %8.639.16 -PBDT25.4624.15 5 PBT16.7515.54 8 NP12.5511.39 10
