Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 367.81 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 10.18% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 367.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 321.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales367.81321.21 15 OPM %8.639.16 -PBDT25.4624.15 5 PBT16.7515.54 8 NP12.5511.39 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI 'watchful' of unsecured loan flows into stock market: Shaktikanta Das

AUS-IND: Australia Favourites? Ponting says India to struggle without Shami

Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 900pts; Nifty ends near 24,450; IT stocks soar on Trump victory

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

Donald Trump's victory speech highlights: 'God spared my life for a reason'

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story