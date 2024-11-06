Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 367.81 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 10.18% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 367.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 321.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.367.81321.218.639.1625.4624.1516.7515.5412.5511.39

