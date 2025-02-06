Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 34.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 200.15 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 34.71% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 200.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.200.15203.0426.5135.3946.1465.1637.2157.0528.0642.98

