H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 12.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 12.87% to Rs 115.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.31% to Rs 1264.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1364.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1264.841364.5322.6816.73216.21174.83179.97138.11115.18102.05

