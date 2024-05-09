Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 122.52 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 4.85% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 122.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.02% to Rs 93.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 567.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales122.52113.38 8 567.73516.50 10 OPM %24.0527.18 -30.9730.49 - PBDT27.0726.89 1 157.41139.88 13 PBT18.7220.08 -7 125.78113.99 10 NP13.5514.24 -5 93.3184.05 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards gains on reporting strong Q4 biz update

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 30.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story