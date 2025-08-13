Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 48.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.51% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 48.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.51% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.981.6285.7139.510.930.540.910.510.610.41

