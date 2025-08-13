Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 169.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.68% to Rs 115.37 crore

Net profit of Asian Energy Services rose 169.42% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.68% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.115.3760.199.9310.3312.557.317.853.015.552.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News