Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 105.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 105.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 838.89 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 105.38% to Rs 126.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 838.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 724.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales838.89724.24 16 OPM %19.2011.13 -PBDT185.9296.83 92 PBT171.0683.30 105 NP126.6861.68 105

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

