Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 52.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 674.20 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 52.09% to Rs 109.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 674.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 651.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.42% to Rs 369.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 502.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 2843.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3510.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales674.20651.57 3 2843.953510.97 -19 OPM %20.7912.37 -16.6918.99 - PBDT165.5795.66 73 565.14706.05 -20 PBT148.8081.62 82 502.95654.18 -23 NP109.7072.13 52 369.54502.21 -26

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

