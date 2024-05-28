Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 506.47 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 7.50% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 506.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.43% to Rs 54.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 2298.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2393.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales506.47464.71 9 2298.792393.43 -4 OPM %6.196.66 -6.064.86 - PBDT20.5620.07 2 95.2776.52 25 PBT15.2313.76 11 71.5952.04 38 NP12.6111.73 8 54.4340.19 35

May 28 2024

