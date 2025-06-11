Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 704.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 3412.50 crore

Net Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 704.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 727.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 3412.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3344.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2995.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3037.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 13641.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12509.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.