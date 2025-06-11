DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 2.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 584.52 crore

Net profit of DLF Home Developers declined 2.81% to Rs 447.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 584.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.89% to Rs 919.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 876.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 1994.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1925.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.