Varthana Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 97.87 crore

Net profit of Varthana Finance Pvt rose 6.57% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 97.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.50% to Rs 23.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 321.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.