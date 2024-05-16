Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 184.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 163.54% to Rs 19.66 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 184.02% to Rs 14.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.54% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.34% to Rs 75.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.68% to Rs 102.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

19.667.46102.2350.4494.1580.0396.2393.0218.525.9798.3947.0218.515.9798.3747.0014.405.0775.7337.06

