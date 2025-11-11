Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 75.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.88% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 107.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.88% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.8612.86-836.13-800.23-73.23-104.01-75.79-107.17-75.85-107.33

