Ajanta Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2587.6, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 3.02% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2587.6, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has eased around 6.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22362.8, down 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31683 shares today, compared to the daily average of 83277 shares in last one month.