Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.22, down 2.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 6.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9436.75, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.69 lakh shares in last one month.