Adani Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2276.8, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2276.8, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 9.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9436.75, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.55 lakh shares in last one month.