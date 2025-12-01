Sun Pharma launches innovative drug ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) in India

For treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the launch of its global innovative drug, ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) in India for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. A novel biologic treatment, ILUMYA has been endorsed widely by dermatologists in the US and worldwide for several years as an effective and safe treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

ILUMYA offers a safe and effective treatment option for patients who are struggling to manage their moderate-to severe plaque psoriasis, said Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharma. We are pleased to introduce this novel therapy in India from our global portfolio of innovative medicines. Already available in 35 countries, ILUMYA has consistently demonstrated significant and long-lasting skin clearance, beginning soon after initiation and sustained over years.