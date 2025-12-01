Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands

Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Tilaknagar Industries has completed the acquisition of the business undertaking of Pernod Ricard India, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis relating to the business of production, bottling, marketing and sale of alcoholic and other beverages under the Imperial Blue Brands and from 01 December 2025 the economic ownership of the Imperial Blue Brands is transferred to the company.

The company has remitted an amount of Rs 3,442.34 crore to Pernod Ricard India towards lump sum consideration based on estimated closing adjustments in accordance with the BTA.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

