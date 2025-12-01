Vedanta Ltd gains for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 532.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.57% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% gain in NIFTY and a 13.26% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 532.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 3.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10293.05, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.96 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 534.2, up 0.83% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 15.57% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% gain in NIFTY and a 13.26% gain in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 21.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.