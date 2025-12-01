Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.57%, up for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 813, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% jump in NIFTY and a 13.26% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10293.05, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 816.95, up 0.34% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% jump in NIFTY and a 13.26% jump in the Nifty Metal index.