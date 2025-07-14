Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launches LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets in United States

Used in treatment of severe alopecia areata

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets is now available to healthcare providers and people living with severe alopecia areata in the U.S.

LEQSELVI is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

The launch of LEQSELVI in the U.S. brings an effective, new treatment option for severe alopecia areata to eligible patients and the healthcare providers who treat them, said Richard Ascroft, CEO, Sun Pharma North America. As a company committed to launching new therapeutic options which address the unmet needs of patients, adding LEQSELVI to our dermatology portfolio represents a key milestone for the business and an important advancement for the alopecia areata community.