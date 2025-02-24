Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1639.45, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1639.45, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22575.95. The Sensex is at 74514.31, down 1.06%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has eased around 8.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20385.65, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1645.6, down 0% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd jumped 5.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 125.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News