Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.82%, up for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1618.85, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.67% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1618.85, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22411.2. The Sensex is at 73794.19, down 0.44%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has risen around 5.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19194.1, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1621.3, up 0.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 93.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

