Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1075.89 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 11.84% to Rs 74.32 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 1075.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 589.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.3284.30 -12 OPM %-917.7216.05 -PBDT-1205.95-700.91 -72 PBT-1207.52-702.41 -72 NP-1075.89-589.70 -82

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

