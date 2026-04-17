Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 636, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% drop in NIFTY and a 11.69% drop in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 636, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Sun TV Network Ltd has risen around 6.29% in last one month.