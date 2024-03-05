Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network Ltd up for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 645.85, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.9% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% jump in NIFTY and a 13.44% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 645.85, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 22342.65. The Sensex is at 73785.87, down 0.12%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 0.73% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2017.15, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 648.35, up 1.48% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 46.9% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% jump in NIFTY and a 13.44% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 13.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers came off day's low, media shares slip

Sensex slips 474 pts; media shares slide for 3rd day

Nifty trade near 22,400 level; media shares witness bargain buying

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Market hits record high, rallies for 3rd day; media shares advance

UK Pound Pressured Below $1.27; GBPINR Losing Momentum

Canara Bank spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India spurts 3.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.66%, gains for five straight sessions

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story