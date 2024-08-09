Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 57.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 83.71 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 57.43% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 83.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.83.7193.174.506.733.355.651.824.111.493.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp