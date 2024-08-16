Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 370.52 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 15.60% to Rs 66.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 370.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 327.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales370.52327.64 13 OPM %85.1782.40 -PBDT89.3478.55 14 PBT84.3874.76 13 NP66.3857.42 16

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

