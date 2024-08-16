Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 370.52 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 15.60% to Rs 66.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 370.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 327.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.370.52327.6485.1782.4089.3478.5584.3874.7666.3857.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp