Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 370.52 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 15.60% to Rs 66.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 370.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 327.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales370.52327.64 13 OPM %85.1782.40 -PBDT89.3478.55 14 PBT84.3874.76 13 NP66.3857.42 16
