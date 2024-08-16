Nifty August futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 6.68% as shares advanced.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,598.05, a premium of 56.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,541.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 397.40 points or 1.65% to 24,541.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.68% to 14.40.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

