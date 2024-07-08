Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, SG Finserve Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and Century Enka Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2024.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, SG Finserve Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and Century Enka Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd tumbled 9.38% to Rs 3.48 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd lost 5.78% to Rs 458.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

SG Finserve Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 364.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd corrected 5.23% to Rs 2948.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2974 shares in the past one month.

Century Enka Ltd pared 5.07% to Rs 582.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4340 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: RIL, FMCG shares help limit losses on D-Street; Nifty tests 24300

ONGC nears record high, up 5% on strong growth prospects; OIL at new peak

Accusing it of practising Cronyism, Congress asks govt to check oligopolies

Ajmera Realty's shares in news as sales rise 36% YoY to Rs 306 cr in Q1

LIVE: SC begins hearing on over 30 pleas seeking re-conduct of controversy-ridden NEET-UG exam

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story