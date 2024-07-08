Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, SG Finserve Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and Century Enka Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2024.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd tumbled 9.38% to Rs 3.48 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd lost 5.78% to Rs 458.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

SG Finserve Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 364.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd corrected 5.23% to Rs 2948.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2974 shares in the past one month.

Century Enka Ltd pared 5.07% to Rs 582.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4340 shares in the past one month.

