Volumes soar at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2024.

Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 26.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64048 shares. The stock gained 6.86% to Rs.1,301.00. Volumes stood at 71691 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 150 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.425.90. Volumes stood at 11.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 59.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.17% to Rs.1,346.00. Volumes stood at 12.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96887 shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.2,145.20. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.91% to Rs.1,281.55. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

