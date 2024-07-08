Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 26.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64048 shares

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 26.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64048 shares. The stock gained 6.86% to Rs.1,301.00. Volumes stood at 71691 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 150 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.425.90. Volumes stood at 11.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 59.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.17% to Rs.1,346.00. Volumes stood at 12.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96887 shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.2,145.20. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.91% to Rs.1,281.55. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Storms in Cape Town destroy nearly 1,000 homes, city braces for worse

LIVE: Maha CM Eknath Shinde reviews heavy rain situation in Mumbai, holds meeting at BMC office

Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 tag along

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Assembly amid Opposition walkout

China's car sales slide in June, falling for third straight month

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story