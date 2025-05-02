Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 91.69 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 11.96% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 91.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.83% to Rs 52.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 376.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

91.6977.77376.23317.9120.6018.5721.0119.4418.8815.6981.2263.5114.9213.9569.9557.2511.2310.0352.5141.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News