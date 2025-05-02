Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.46% to Rs 50.65 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 28.07% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.36% to Rs 36.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.37% to Rs 199.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
