Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.46% to Rs 50.65 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 28.07% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.36% to Rs 36.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.37% to Rs 199.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales50.6538.53 31 199.65132.77 50 OPM %28.4331.14 -26.9030.16 - PBDT14.6411.91 23 54.1639.76 36 PBT13.0910.33 27 47.7134.79 37 NP10.137.91 28 36.9725.97 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Phoenix Mills standalone net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Forbes & Company standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story