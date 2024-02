Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 1367.25 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 9.95% to Rs 128.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 117.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 1367.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1403.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1367.251403.0314.7213.99225.51206.36171.85156.50128.66117.02

