Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 7.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.312.01 15 7.707.42 4 OPM %14.721.99 -8.966.33 - PBDT0.340.04 750 0.700.48 46 PBT0.27-0.05 LP 0.460.23 100 NP0.25-0.09 LP 0.490.11 345

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

