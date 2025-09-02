Sunil Kataria takes charge as Godrej Agrovet CEO and MD

With effect from 01 September 2025Godrej Agrovet announced that Sunil Kataria has formally assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the company, effective 01 September 2025 for a tenure of five years.
Kataria was appointed CEO and MD-designate of Godrej Agrovet in May 2025. He has over twenty years of experience in marketing, sales, and leadership roles with leading organizations like Marico, Godrej Consumer Products and Raymond, having built a reputation over the years for driving business change, market growth and improving organizations. At Godrej Agrovet, he will steer the company into next phase of growth and innovation with a sharp focus on building capabilities across emerging areas in today's evolving business landscape.
