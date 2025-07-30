Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 8.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 8.08% to Rs 1369.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1489.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17131.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16179.6217131.2513.5113.662375.302532.361847.202003.381369.231489.65

