PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 98.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 517.76 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 98.79% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 517.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 623.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.517.76623.064.7911.8717.6264.580.7347.840.4234.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News