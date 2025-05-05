Kalyani Steels rises after Q4 PAT gains 27% YoY to Rs 79 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Kalyani Steels jumped 8.08% to Rs 752 after it reported a standalone net profit advanced 26.75% to Rs 79.28 crore on an 8.25% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 544.33 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY25 stood at 107.14 crore, up by 26.96% from Rs 84.39 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Total tax expenses during the period under review aggregated to Rs 27.86 crore, up 27.56% YoY.

Total expenses for the quarter increased 4.28% YoY to Rs 449.94 crore. Among the cost components, other expenses rose sharply by 33.1% YoY to Rs 278.76 crore, outpacing the increase in raw material consumption costs (up 8.36% YoY) and employee benefit expenses (up 11.51% YoY).

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

Kalyani Steels is a part of Kalyani Group and is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

