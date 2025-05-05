Indraprastha Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.32, up 4.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.1% in last one year as compared to a 8.97% jump in NIFTY and a 13.33% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.32, up 4.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24454.7. The Sensex is at 80801.42, up 0.37%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has gained around 7.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34138.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 201.58, up 4.68% on the day. Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down 9.1% in last one year as compared to a 8.97% jump in NIFTY and a 13.33% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News