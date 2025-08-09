Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit rises 1372.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 1372.50% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.042.881428.9269.4429.452.0029.452.0029.452.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News