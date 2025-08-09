Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.35% to Rs 97.54 crore

Net Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.35% to Rs 97.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.5441.9823.513.6210.35-6.23-0.11-17.30-4.40-17.97

