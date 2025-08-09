W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 27.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 23.58 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co declined 27.15% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.5824.247.2513.824.205.233.584.822.203.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News