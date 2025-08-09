Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 45.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 45.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 521.42 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 45.51% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 521.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 504.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales521.42504.38 3 OPM %4.385.41 -PBDT15.1015.49 -3 PBT1.302.24 -42 NP0.851.56 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BIL Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 27.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.49% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story