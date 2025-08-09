Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 45.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 521.42 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 45.51% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 521.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 504.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.521.42504.384.385.4115.1015.491.302.240.851.56

