Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Comm, Jio Financial Services

Stock Alert: Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Comm, Jio Financial Services

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Angel One, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, Mastek, Bandhan Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Aarti Drugs, Atul, Hatsun Agro Product will announce their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipros consolidated net profit declined 6.7% to Rs 3,330.4 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,569.6 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 1.64% to Rs 22,134.6 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 22,504.2 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Axis Bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit jumped 11.13% to Rs 1254.10 crore on 0.71% increase in net sales to Rs 9840.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Indian Hotels reported a 19.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.37 crore on 31.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,041.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit increased 3.8% to Rs 324.66 crore on 41.6% jump in total income to Rs 679.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

CEAT reported a 27.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 112.45 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 154.16 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 10.5% YoY to Rs 3,529.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energys consolidated net profit surged 663% to Rs 31.97 crore on 92.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,761.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declined 42.9% to Rs 189.98 crore despite 6.6% increase in net sales to Rs 5,959.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shoppers Stops consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 15.74 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 22.72 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 8.6% YoY to Rs 1161.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

360 One WAMs consolidated net profit jumped 16.8% to Rs 284.67 crore on 4.8% increase in net sales to Rs 980.04 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty points to weak start as FPIs extend selloff

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

Board of Tata Comm approves entering into inter-group share purchase agreement

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story