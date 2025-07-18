Stock Alert: Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Comm, Jio Financial Services

Angel One, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, Mastek, Bandhan Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Aarti Drugs, Atul, Hatsun Agro Product will announce their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipros consolidated net profit declined 6.7% to Rs 3,330.4 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,569.6 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 1.64% to Rs 22,134.6 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 22,504.2 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Axis Bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit jumped 11.13% to Rs 1254.10 crore on 0.71% increase in net sales to Rs 9840.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Indian Hotels reported a 19.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.37 crore on 31.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,041.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit increased 3.8% to Rs 324.66 crore on 41.6% jump in total income to Rs 679.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.