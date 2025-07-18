Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty points to weak start as FPIs extend selloff

GIFT Nifty points to weak start as FPIs extend selloff

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 21.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,694.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,820.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 107797.48 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asian markets mixed; RIL, Axis, Wipro Q1 in focus

Premium

LTIMindtree Q1 steady; analysts see signs of revival under new leadership

More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

Premium

One-time jump in slippages hurt Axis Bank Q1 results; should you sell?

IND vs ENG 4th Test Playing XI: Bumrah set to play in do-or-die game

Asian shares were trading higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street's rally overnight. Investors cheered a batch of upbeat US economic reports and corporate earnings that comfortably beat expectations.

In Japan, inflation showed some signs of cooling. Core inflation for June eased to 3.3%, down from Mays 29-month high of 3.7%, with rice prices showing signs of moderation. Headline inflation also slipped to 3.3%, from 3.5% the previous month. However, the "core-core" inflation gauge, closely tracked by the Bank of Japan, as it strips out both food and energy, edged up to 3.4%, hinting that underlying price pressures are still in play.

Over on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday. Strong earnings and resilient consumer spending drove the rally. The Dow Jones rose 0.52%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.54%, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.74%.

Investors also brushed off worries about new US trade tariffs set to kick in from August 1 under President Trump, focusing instead on growth and AI-fueled optimism.

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC stole the spotlight with stellar earnings and a bullish outlook on AI-related demand. Its US-listed shares surged 3.4%, igniting gains across the semiconductor and tech sectors.

Adding to the momentum, US retail sales rebounded strongly in June after two months of decline. Sales rose 0.6% month-on-month, reversing a 0.9% dip in May, thanks to increased auto purchases and a still-healthy consumer.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Thursday as investors navigated mixed global cues and a choppy trading session marked by the weekly F&O expiry. After opening flat, the Nifty gradually lost ground, and a mid-session recovery attempt fizzled out, eventually closing below the 25,120 mark. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 375.24 points or 0.45% to 82,259.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.60 points or 0.40% to 25,111.45.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

Board of Tata Comm approves entering into inter-group share purchase agreement

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story