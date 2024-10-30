Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.81% to Rs 12.25 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.81% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.256.428.9013.400.650.360.570.230.570.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News