Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.81% to Rs 12.25 croreNet profit of Super Crop Safe rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.81% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.256.42 91 OPM %8.9013.40 -PBDT0.650.36 81 PBT0.570.23 148 NP0.570.32 78
